August 1st Morning Rush: Officer involved shooting near Menaul, Vassar leaves one dead

1. We’re expecting to get an update Tuesday about what led up to a suspect being killed after what police are calling an officer-involved shooting. Officers just cleared the scene hours ago near Menaul and University. Police say it started when an officer pulled a car over Monday night for not having a license plate. There is no word yet on what led up to the actual shooting and who fired shots first. Also there is no word on if the suspect was armed. Police do say the officer was not hurt, but the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Full Story: Albuquerque officer involved in fatal shooting near Menaul, Vassar

2. A handful of showers continue to linger over far southern NM this morning but will likely not make it too far past sunrise.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

3. Registration is open Tuesday morning for a new database designed to keep a better eye on crime in the metro. The city’s new “scan” system allows homeowners and business owners to put their security cameras in the city’s database. Mayor Berry says the network will help police be more efficient when working to solve crimes and allow officers to be better informed. The Mayor says officers will only have access to the video when a crime is committed, and can’t view cameras live.

Full Story: City launches new security camera initiative to fight crime

4. Crews are set to begin construction soon on a busy Albuquerque interchange. The new Rio Bravo and I-25 interchange will have wider roadways, and the on and off ramps will be changed so that drivers can get right off the interstate and on their way without stopping at a light. The project is expected to take nearly two years and cost $55-million.

Full Story: State breaks ground on I-25 and Rio Bravo interchange project

5. UNM is showing off some new proposed designs for the floor at Dreamstyle Arena. The Athletics Department wants your help making a decision. On Twitter, Lobo Athletics posted two options. The first has “The Pit” on the baseline, while the second bears “New Mexico” on the sides. So far the second option is winning in a close vote.

Full Story: UNM Athletics wants help deciding what ‘Dreamstyle Arena’ court should look like

The Morning’s Top Stories