Annual KRQE CARES Shoes for Kids Campaign kicks off in time for school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-The annual KRQE CARES Shoes for Kids Drive sprints out of the gate with generous viewer donations lighting up the KRQE CARES phone bank Tuesday morning.

KRQE is kicking off their 2017 KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign to collect new tennis shoes for Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 students. Over 8,000 pairs of new shoes have been given to students who often say it is their very first pair of brand new shoes.

When KRQE CARES goes to a Title 1 school to distribute the shoes, every child gets a new pair of shoes, not just a select few.

KRQE CARES asks for the viewer’s help, as the time to distribute shoes has arrived, once again. Participants are invited to donate by calling or going online to donate.

KRQE CARES donation hotline: 1-877-715-7400.

For more information on the KRQE CARES Shoes for Kids campaign, please visit the website.