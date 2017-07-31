Woman finds WWII era bomb near Bayfield

BAYFIELD, Colo. (KRQE) – A Colorado woman found something you definitely don’t expect to find while doing some yard work.

Monica Smith found a World War II era bomb on her 17-acre property near Bayfield, Colorado.

After it was deemed safe, Smith donated it to the Pine River Heritage Museum.

The museum says after a paint job restoring it to its former glory, the bomb was put on display.

As cool as it is, the museum says the bomb isn’t what it appears. It was never meant for war — instead, it was used for training.

As for how it ended up there, no one knows for sure.