Valencia County Deputies: Break in nearly 2-year-old homicide case



BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The case involving an Albuquerque man who was found dead in a drainage ditch near Belen remains unsolved, but detectives believe there has been a break in the case.

A week ago, Valencia County deputies said an eye-witness came forward.

The body of Donte Shepherd was found in a drainage ditch back in October 2015.

“Ultimately we charged Adrian Maestas with that homicide,” Deputy Chief Gary Hall said.

Earlier this year, deputies charged the 24-year-old with the murder. But last month, a judge dismissed the charges, citing a lack of probable cause even though detectives said DNA evidence found in Shepherd’s car linked Maestas to the crime.

It sent detectives back to square one.

“We began working some other leads and talking to some other people. We were able to determine that there were several other people involved,” Hall said.

Originally, deputies believed Shepherd was hunting down his stolen car when he was confronted by Maestas, who then shot and killed him.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman, who deputies are not naming, came forward and told detectives a very different story about a week ago.

She told deputies she was with Shepherd, Maestas, and 36-year-old Ronald Perez.

“We believe they were looking for some narcotics to use at the time,” Hall said

The woman told detectives things went bad and that Maestas shot Shepherd in the back of the head while he was driving. She also said the two men moved Shepherd’s body to the trunk and when they could “hear Donte still kicking” Perez got out of the car and shot him again.

She claims Perez held her hostage and raped her in the weeks that followed. She said he threatened that if she told anyone, he’d kill her.

“These are all crimes that took place prior to the homicide or shortly thereafter the homicide,” Hall said.

Perez has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and tampering with evidence, but not yet charged with the murder.

Maestas is still in jail on unrelated charges.

Deputies said the case is still open but did not say if they would re-file murder charges against Maestas.