UNM Football’s Defense comes into 2017 inexperienced but also talented

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The narrative over the past couple of season for UNM Football has been: balance the offense (Run and Pass), and also strengthen the defense. Comin into the 2017 season this UNM defense will only have 2 true starters from a year ago, but what they lack in experience they gain in athletic ability.

“Talented, talented (The Defense) and we have some depth, but some of our most talented positions nobody has played yet”, said Head Coach Bob Davie. The players just look bigger out on the practice field this fall camp, and the players seem to be feeling very confident heading into this year.

“We have speed at every position, you know. We have fast and quick guys, guys that get off the ball, guys that have good A to B’s and good motors”, said UNM Linebacker Austin Ocasio. “Our coaches are doing a good job of getting the young guys ready and I think our secondary is doing a lot better than in the past years, and I think our defensive line is ready to go. Our defense should be solid”, said Defensive Lineman Cody Baker.

The Lobos had Monday off from Fall Camp, but will be back in action on Tuesday, which will be the first day in full pads.