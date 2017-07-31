Two arrested in drive-by shooting death of teen girl

LAS CRUCES, NM (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police have arrested two brothers suspected for their involvement in Saturday morning’s drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of 14-year-old Jocelyn Marrie Trujillo.

Investigators learned that a large group of people were at a party during the morning of Saturday, July 29, at 1421 Monte Vista Ave. Investigators also learned that Trujillo and a 17-year-old friend were party-hopping early Saturday morning, celebrating Trujillo’s recent release from juvenile detention. At some point during the morning, they arrived at the Monte Vista party.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera, 20, and his 19-year-old brother Alonzo Barrera were also at the party but left around 3:00 a.m. after having a dispute with someone. It’s believed that shortly after leaving, Gutierrez-Barrera was driving his Hyundai Elantra along Monte Vista Avenue when he stopped in front of the house and fired three rounds from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun toward the home.

One of those rounds hit an exterior wall and struck Trujillo who was inside the residence in the back of her head.

Gutierrez-Barrera and his brother then fled.

Police located both brothers at their apartment at 1410 S. Telshor Blvd and fournd the handgun in the glove box of a vehicle belonging to a friend of the brothers.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera and Alonzo Barrera were both booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center late Saturday evening. Both are initially being held without bond.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony. Alonzo Barrera is charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a felony.