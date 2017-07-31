State breaks ground on I-25 and Rio Bravo interchange project

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – It’s a busy interchange and it’s not exactly user friendly, but it’s about to get a major facelift.

Monday, the state broke ground at Interstate 25 and Rio Bravo.

That interchange gets especially busy during rush hour and on concert days as thousands make their way to the Isleta Amphitheater.

Now, the state Department of Transportation is re-designing it so that traffic moves more smoothly, and drivers don’t have to stop as much. The orange barrels are already up and work has already begun.

The new interchange will have wider roadways and the on and off-ramps will be changed so that drivers can get right off the interstate and on their way without stopping at a light.

“There are so many roads across the state that need repair, they need enhancements and our state needs to make sure they are funded in a way people can drive to and from work, to and from school, to and from activities on the weekends in a safe manner,” Gov. Susana Martinez said Monday.

The project is expected to take nearly two years to complete and cost $55 million.

During the project you should expect delays through the area. Cones are already running along the east and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo.

The governor also reminds drivers to be extra careful because there will be a lot of construction workers out in the area. The projected is expected to employ more than 100 people.

The hope is that with a new interchange, more businesses will expand to the area. Wagner Equipment Company is already planning to expand there.

 

