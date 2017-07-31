Scaramucci out as White House communications director

WASTINGTON D.C. – According to The New York Times, Policio and an Associate Press source, President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his newly appointed position as communications director.

This after President Donald Trump swore in Marine retired Gen. John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff.

The president denies there is “chaos” in the White House, despite a particularly tumultuous stretch. And he says things are going “very well.”

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump predicts Kelly will do a “spectacular job.”

Trump is declining to say just what Kelly will do differently from Reince Preibus, whom Trump ousted as chief of staff late last week.

Kelly previously served as the Department of Homeland Security secretary.

Trump has said he hopes Kelly can bring some military order to an administration weighed down by a stalled legislative agenda, infighting among West Wing aides and a stack of investigations.

The Associated Press Contributed to this Story