Sandoval County Detention Center undergoing management changes

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – Sandoval County Manager Dianne Maes stated Monday that she has removed the warden and deputy warden from their respective positions at the Sandoval County Detention Center. Both moves are effective immediately.

The county manager also has asked the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Department to take temporary control of the day-to-day operations of the detention center.

Maes has retained an outside consulting firm to conduct a thorough evaluation of the detention center to determine if any changes in polices or procedures are needed to improve the facility’s operations.

This comes after recent events at the detention center such as the escape of Ryan Griffin after mistakenly being released last week. He was later found by State Police Thursday at a home in Albuquerque.

He was the second escape at the Sandoval County Jail since May, when two inmates got out through a rec yard fence. Back then, the jail said it planned to make changes to make sure incidents like this would not happen. Public Information Officer for Sandoval County, Sydney Hill said in that incident, the final guard that sees inmates before release is supposed to ask a series of questions that only the inmate would know. He said those questions weren’t asked, but if they had been, he said the officers likely would have realized Griffin was the wrong inmate.

The firm hired by the county will also assist in the search for a new permanent detention center director.

