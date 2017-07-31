Rio Rancho football lose key players for this season, but are confident with guys stepping up

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2016 Class 6A State Football Champions started two-a-days on Monday, along with the rest of the state of New Mexico. The Rams are coming off of a State Title, and it’s a feeling that the team is used to after winning that title a few years ago.

The Rams will return 8 starters from last year, and lose some key position players like Josh Foley at RB and Nic Little at QB, but Rio Rancho Head Coach David Howes is confident in his system and the players stepping up this season. “You can’t replace guys like that doing the things they did, but we have guys that we can replace that can do some different things. We are excited about Zion Lopez and what he’s doing out at running back, and obviously Logan Bruere and what he’s doing. It’s all about kind of that next man in and make your mark and get your number on the wall”, said David Howes.

On the defensive side the Rams get back one of the state’s best players, in Keshawn Banks. The recent San Diego State commit feels like he is stronger than a year ago, and has confidence in his defense. The defensive end also believes in this team as a whole heading into the season.

“The hardest thing as a championship program is to repeat, everybody knows that, but we feel confident going into this season. We are not content we are always striving for the best”, said Keshawn Banks.

The Rams will open their season at home against the Mayfield Trojans. That game will be August 25th at Rio Rancho High.