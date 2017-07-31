Public invited to comment on PNM rate increase

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission is holding public comment hearings Monday to discuss PNM’s application to increase residential electric utility rates.

PNM is being asked to release documents to the public that were sealed. Those documents relate to two coal-fired power plants and negotiations over future coal supplies.

PNM has long said that closing the plant would affect rates and they would need to turn to customers to fill the gap.

It’s asking for a 3.9% increase in 2018 and 3.4% in 2019.

The public hearings will be held at the Cherry Hills Library, located at 6901 Barstow St. NE in Albuquerque on Monday, July 31, 2:30-4 p.m., and 6-7:30 p.m.