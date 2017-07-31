New study reveals blue light affects sleep quality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS) – How often do you stare at your phone while you’re in bed? New research indicates that blue light emitted from devices could affect your sleep quality.

CBS reports that researchers from the University of Houston had a group wear light blocking glasses three hours before bed for two weeks, while still doing their usual digital routines.

They found when blue light is blocked, melatonin levels skyrocket. Melatonin is the chemical tells your body it’s time for sleep.

Some newer smartphones are equipped with a blue light blocker to reduce eye strain and help with nighttime reading.