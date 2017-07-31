New Mexico fugitive dead after high-speed chase

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – He was an armed robber and car thief who caused trouble for police all across the state. Now, the man who made a habit of running from New Mexico police is dead after a high speed chase with officers in New Hampshire.

Sean York ran from Albuquerque Police back in March and was eventually caught.

Albuquerque Police Department lapel video shows police arresting York after they say he nearly ran over an officer at a traffic stop, crashed his stolen car, and then got stuck in a fence while trying to get away.

They found a loaded gun near that fence and another in his backpack.

York had several pending charges against him in New Mexico, including aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft.

Recently, police cornered York at a home in New Hampshire. The 28-year-old soon died after his car went up in flames after a high speed chase.

York also had another warrant for a probation violation in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. That probation stemmed from an assault charge in 2011.

Records show York was previously arrested in Torrance County for armed robbery and possession of a firearm.