New Mexico fugitive dead after high-speed chase

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – He was an armed robber and car thief who caused trouble for police all across the state. Now, the man who made a habit of running from New Mexico police is dead after a high speed chase with officers in New Hampshire.

Sean York ran from Albuquerque Police back in March and was eventually caught.

Albuquerque Police Department lapel video shows police arresting York after they say he nearly ran over an officer at a traffic stop, crashed his stolen car, and then got stuck in a fence while trying to get away.

They found a loaded gun near that fence and another in his backpack.

York had several pending charges against him in New Mexico, including aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and identity theft.

Recently, police cornered York at a home in New Hampshire. The 28-year-old soon died after his car went up in flames after a high speed chase.

York also had another warrant for a probation violation in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. That probation stemmed from an assault charge in 2011.

Records show York was previously arrested in Torrance County for armed robbery and possession of a firearm.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s