More money needed to complete South Valley Flood Reduction Project

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Bernalillo County officials are halfway through a $120 million project aimed at moving South Valley residents out of the flood zone.

The South Valley Flood Reduction Project was started nearly 10 years ago, but officials say it could be another 10 years until it’s all completed.

For years, the South Valley has been plagued with flooding issues which is why Bernalillo County, the U.S. Army Corps, and the Flood Control Authority teamed up several years ago to help fix the problem.

So far $50 million worth of work has been completed in the South Valley but it will take another $70 million to get all of the work done.

Officials say the project was started with one major pipeline through the South Valley but over time more work was needed which included adding a retention pond that was unveiled last year.

Most of the work done so far has taken place south of Central Avenue on the west side of the river but to continue work on current and future projects like the Atrisco Storm Drain Project, Barcelona Storm Drain Project and the Blake Road Storm Drain Project, officials say they’re going to need assistance from various agencies.

“Since it’s taken close to 10 years to spend roughly about $50 million in construction, it’s going to take us probably a good 10 to 15 years until we spend out to the full $120 million. That’s a lot of money. It’s going to take a lot of funding and we are going to need support also from the federal government where we can get support,” said Brad Katanach, Engineering Manager for Bernalillo County Public Works

It is expected that a $120 million will be spent in total however that figure has gone up over the years as the cost of construction has increased. The project receives some help through storm drain bonds, which equals about $8 million every 2 years and officials say they also rely heavily on the support of AMAFCA who has contributed a little over $11 million to the project so far.