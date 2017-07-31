Drier air will begin to push into New Mexico over the next 48 hours. The drier air will limit the chance for storms to scattered across most areas for the next few days. Yet another back door cold front rolls in for Thursday. That front will introduce more moisture. That moisture will be converted to thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
