SANTA FE, NM (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is behind bars after hitting a Santa Fe patrol car then fleeing the scene.

Santa Fe Police say Ferbie M. Corriz hit an officer’s car on Cerrillos Road near Baca Street at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night, drove away then slammed into a wall at a nearby home.

An officer was in his patrol car filling out paperwork for a suspected drunk driver when Corriz hit it.

Police say Corriz had been drinking and was arrested and charged