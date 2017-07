ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday evening’s rainstorm caused quite the scare for a family in northeast Albuquerque.

Lightning struck a tree outside Justin Glover’s home near Central and Juan Tabo. Glover was inside with his two kids as he watched the tree catch fire and split in half.

He said he rushed to move his cars from the driveway, and just moments later the tree fell where they had been parked. Big branches also fell on his home.

Glover is just relieved no one was hurt.