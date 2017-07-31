Lapel video shows moments after Albuquerque police shooting

Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video from Albuquerque police shows the tense moments after an officer-involved shooting.

“This is not the world I live in, this does not happen to me.”

Still shaken, police comfort a woman who says she’s just come face to face with an armed burglar.

This is the kind of fear police say 24-year-old Jacob Pacheco spread through a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood, May 3.

It all started when police say the homeowner spotted Pacheco on surveillance video going through his belongings.

Pacheco tried to disable the surveillance camera but it didn’t work.

According to charging documents, police were there when Pacheco finished up and came outside.

They say he ran, but didn’t get far.

Documents reveal Pacheco first tried to steal the car with a woman inside, then he approached a police cruiser.

Police say when Pacheco raised his gun at officers, they fired.

The scene had La Resolana Leadership Academy Charter School on lock down.

No one but Pacheco was injured.

