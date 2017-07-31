Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: Scattered showers hanging over east-central NM this morning will continue to wind down through sunrise. More scattered to widespread storms and showers are on tap this afternoon… likely to continue into the night. Top threat with any developed storm will be heavy rain causing localized flooding – a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for portions of east-central NM beginning 12PM (MON) through 12PM (TUE). Afternoon highs will be close to seasonal averages as 70s, 80s and 90s stretch across the state.

TUESDAY: Scattered storms and showers will re-develop over New Mexico in the afternoon/evening. Once again, flooding will be our top concern with any developed storm as well as areas already affected by heavy rain (water-logged soil). Afternoon highs in the 70, 80s and 90s can be expected.