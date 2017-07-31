Jury select begins for women accused of killing husband

By Published:
Judge allowing woman's statement as evidence in trial for husband's death

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of the Kirtland Air Force wife accused of murdering her husband.

Prosecutors say Amy Herrera shot and killed her husband Mark at their home in the heights during a party in 2012. Herrera has claimed Mark made her do it.

The lead-up to the trial has been plagued by delays with the defense, most recently trying to get the case thrown out saying Herrera’s right to a speedy trial had been violated. However a judge disagreed, saying the defense was responsible for at least some of the delays.

Notably, Herrera’s attorneys tried and failed to get a statement Herrera made excluded from evidence after she told a friend she wished she could kill her husband again.

Jury selection is set for 9:00 a.m. at district court.

