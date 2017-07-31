July 31st Morning Rush: Shooting between motorcycle clubs prompts brief hospital lockdown

1. Santa Fe police say they’re keeping a close eye on two rival motorcycle clubs after a shooting between them prompted a hospital lockdown. Saturday night police say the Bandidos and the Vagos shot at each other in a neighborhood injuring a member of the Vagos. Christus Saint Vincent hospital went on lockdown that same night to keep patients and staff safe knowing the issue. That’s since been lifted.

2. There are new details in a drive-by shooting that killed a teenage girl in Las Cruces Saturday morning. Police say brothers, 20-year-old Julio Gutierrez-Barrera and 19-year-old Alonzo Barrera, got into a dispute with someone at a party, left, then Gutierrez-Barrera fired three rounds toward the home. One of those bullets hit 14-year-old Jocelyn Marrie Trujillo in the back of her head, killing her. Both of the teen suspects are being held without bond.

3. Scattered showers hanging over east-central NM this morning will continue to wind down through sunrise. More scattered to widespread storms and showers are on tap this afternoon…

4. Rio Rancho police are warning residents to look out for aggressive door-to-door sales people. Officers say they’ve recently received reports of overtly hostile sales people making the rounds and who have even held front doors open not willing to leave. Police say if someone shows up on your house, ask to see their solicitation permits or call officers to verify.

5. Albuquerque trained MMA fighter, Jon Bones Jones is a UFC Champion once again. Jones defeated Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 214 on Saturday night by knocking out Cormier in the third round. Jones now improves his professional record to 23 wins and 1 loss.

Morning Top Stories