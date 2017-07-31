In The Kitchen: Healthy Sack Lunch With ICAN Cooking

Sarah Haynes, Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition Coordinator with I CAN Cooking and the New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service and Manny Haynes, a student, joined New Mexico Living to show us how to make healthy sack lunches.

Adding more fruits and vegetables to your kid’s diet is one way to create a healthy lunch while they are at school. Also, keep in mind that many classrooms are peanut free, so it is important to have alternatives.

