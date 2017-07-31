Flash flood alert system project still needs work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monsoon season is upon us, and that means arroyos fill up quickly and catch people by surprise. To keep everyone safe, voters approved an alert system, so years later — where is it?

“A few years ago we started working with the Albuquerque Fire Department looking at ways of identifying what’s happening in our facilities,” said Jerry Lovato with the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA).

The project is called the Arroyo Flash Flood Indication Indication System. Eight stations have already been set up across Albuquerque, among them, the Piedras Marcadas Dam, Westgate Dam, the Hahan Arroyo and more.

“It’s basically a self contained facility, it’s got its own power,” said Lovato.

The solar powered station has sensors at the base, detecting water levels. Once water is detected, a signal is sent to a box 20 feet about ground. That box then sends alerts to the Flood Control Authority through a cell phone.

“We will be having cameras installed in different locations that will either have live video, time delayed photography so you can come back and take a look at what’s going on,” said Lovato.

And with storms already hitting the area, he said it should be a huge help. Lovato said the Albuquerque Fire Department contacted them about an early warning system as part of the device.

“One of the ideas was a siren or blinking lights, AMAFCA doesn’t really know how to do that, so we leave that to the professionals at AFD,” said Lovato.

Project documents show the city is behind schedule. They say system should have already been alerting AFD by last year.

KRQE News 13 asked the city what was the hold up, it released a statement saying in part, “(They are) working closely with AMAFCA to improve the notification systems,” but they still didn’t say when that would happen.