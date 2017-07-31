Early morning fire causes significant damage at Rio Rancho church

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into what could have caused an early morning fire at a Rio Rancho church.

Around 5:00 a.m. Monday officials say a rescue unite driving nearby noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the Peace of Lutheran Church on Cabezon Blvd SE.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after and were able to put out the fire but not before the building suffered a lot of damage. “(We’re) not sure if it’s a total loss at this time. That’s up to the insurance investigators but when we did arrive on scene, and what we can see from this point through the front door, is a lot of smoke and fire damage in the church.“ said Jessica Duran Martinez, Rio Rancho Fire Department inspector.

Although nobody was injured, the church sustained heavy damage. Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s