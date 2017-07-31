Early morning fire causes significant damage at Rio Rancho church

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Investigators are looking into what could have caused an early morning fire at a Rio Rancho church.

Around 5:00 a.m. Monday officials say a rescue unite driving nearby noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from the Peace of Lutheran Church on Cabezon Blvd SE.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after and were able to put out the fire but not before the building suffered a lot of damage. “(We’re) not sure if it’s a total loss at this time. That’s up to the insurance investigators but when we did arrive on scene, and what we can see from this point through the front door, is a lot of smoke and fire damage in the church.“ said Jessica Duran Martinez, Rio Rancho Fire Department inspector.

Although nobody was injured, the church sustained heavy damage. Fire investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire.