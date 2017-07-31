Deputies’ radio problems cause concerns for Chaves County residents

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a scary situation for Chaves County deputies last week when they found themselves dodging bullets and unable to call for back up.

Their radio problems in some areas of the county are nothing new, but concerned citizens are demanding something be done about it — now.

Last Thursday, a good Samaritan jumped in and called for backup after a suspect started shooting at deputies in a remote area east of Roswell. People say it’s time deputies get the equipment they need before it ends in tragedy.

Chaves County deputies have a lot of land to cover when on patrol and they never know what they’ll run into. Like last week, when a suspicious person call turned into an deputy-involved shooting.

“We worry every single night that we send them out on shift, and if they can’t communicate with dispatch to get help or if they can’t communicate with other deputies that are on the call to give them pertinent information, it’s a huge huge safety risk,” said Brandy Parmer, a deputy’s wife.

Brandy Parmer is married to a deputy. She says failing radios have been an ongoing problem for years.

“They need to have the right equipment that needs to be working and ready to go at a moment’s notice when they need it,” said Krista Colyer, Roswell resident.

Chaves County Sheriff’s Office switched from analog radios to digital radios over the past few years in hopes the signal strength would improve. Instead, they’ve found more dead spots — some of them right in the middle of town.

“We should have no trouble getting out on those radios from those locations. The dead spots on portable radios are just too numerous so we’re gonna be better off going back to analog,” explained Chaves County Sheriff Britt Snyder.

Sheriff Snyder is also frustrated and he’s not the only one. He says signal problems don’t just effect deputies, but EMS, firefighters and police.

Monday, Sheriff Snyder met with Southwestern Wireless to try and figure out a fix, but it’s an expensive one. Until they can find the money to buy it, they are just going to have to go back to analog.

“We all want a system that works the best as possible for the safety of our officers,” Sheriff Snyder said.

The sheriff recommends that if the public is concerned, they talk to county commissioners and city councilors. They are the ones who would allocate the money to buy a new system.

Homeland Security, the City of Roswell and Chaves County have set aside funds for the radios to be replaced, but that just isn’t enough. Sheriff Snyder says the project could cost up to $4 million.