Concerns raised after homeowner adds second story without permit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The outside of a home near Unser and Montano looks normal, but some say recent construction on the inside is cause for major concern.

“What happened is the living room was converted into a bedroom by putting a wall off to divide it from the rest of the house,” said Thom Wright, a retired general contractor and builder of the home in question.

Wright explains the living room originally had high, vaulted ceilings. He says the current owner built a second level in the living room to create more rooms to rent to tenants.

“He was proud to show it off. He clearly did not understand building code, the requirements, any of that stuff nor was he concerned about it,” said Wright.

Albuquerque’s Planning and Zoning Department requires people to get a building permit before making major changes to the interior or exterior or any home or building.

KRQE News 13 checked to see if there was a permit ever requested for the construction of the second floor and there was not.

“If it doesn’t meet building code you have to presume it’s not safe,” said Wright.

KRQE News 13 spoke with the homeowner, who identified himself as Mike, outside his home. He says he did add a second story and that he did not get a permit. However, he claims he’s an architect and that the work is perfectly safe.

“Everybody has a right that when they go into a house that the safety requirements, the building requirements are actually there,” said Wright.

The city told KRQE News 13 that they would be out to examine the work shortly.

If the structure is found to be unsafe, the owner will have to correct the plans or fix the non-compliant portions of the build. If there is a safety issue, the owner will have to demolish what is already built.

If the owner does not comply with the city, the city could file a criminal complaint and eventually condemn the home.

If the structure is found to be safe, the owner will still have to submit plans to the city and go through the approval process. As a punishment for building before having a permit, the fees will be double.

The city recommends always checking to see if you need a permit before beginning any type of construction.