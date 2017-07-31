Community Calendar: YDI Mentor Program seekin volunteers

Arnold Ontiveros, Program Manager from Youth Development Inc., joined New Mexico Living to ask for volunteers in YDI’s mentor programs.

The YDI Mentoring Initiative is a mentoring program serving Bernalillo County. We recruit screen and train volunteers to work with elementary aged kids who are in need of a positive and caring person in their lives. YDI pays for all background checks and monitors the matches once they are in place.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living