Katie Crouch, Special Events Coordinator for the ALS Association New Mexico Chapter, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to take part in this year’s fund raising walk.

The 2017 Walk to Defeat ALS is once agin at Isotopes Park to help raise money in the fight against ALS. The event is Sunday, September 24th with registration immediately before the walk at 9 am and the actual walk will take place at 10 am.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living