City adding new crosswalk on Central near Expo New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dangerous area for pedestrians is in for some changes that could help make it safer.

The stretch of Central Avenue between San Pedro and Louisiana is usually busy with both cars and pedestrians.

“Right now it’s jaywalk bonanza. To safely cross you gotta go down to Louisiana or San Pedro and nobody wants to do that,” said Dayna Crawford, deputy director at ABQ RIDE and project manager for Albuquerque Rapid Transit (ART).

People are crossing to the casino, nearby bus stop, or the flea market at Expo New Mexico.

“They’ll park here and they’ll walk across the street to the flea market,” said Al Duarte, owner of Al’s Upholstery. “The cars come pretty fast and yeah, somebody could get hurt.”

Duarte is hopeful things will be a lot safer outside his shop with the new signalized crosswalk the city is creating. The city says it’s part of construction for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit project and an agreement with Expo New Mexico.

“We wanted to do a Park and Ride. We wanted to do the Louisiana station there and they wanted a new entrance,” Crawford said.

The new crosswalk will lead people right to that entrance. The city says it should be completed in about a month just before the State Fair kicks off in September.

“It should be a much better area overall because we’ve also widened the sidewalks and that adds to pedestrian safety as well,” Crawford said.

Central and San Mateo is another notoriously dangerous intersection for pedestrians in Albuquerque that’s getting revamped because of ART. The changes include widening the corners, so that there’s more room for people getting ready to cross there.