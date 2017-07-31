Chris’ Monday Afternoon Forecast

Flash flooding will still be a concern across portions of eastern New Mexico today. Heavy rain fell on Sunday and more heavy rain will fall today on already saturated ground today potentially leading to flash flooding.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have the chance at storms today. Drier air starts to work in for Tuesday and there will be a down-tick and the storm activity for the middle of the week before another cold front rolls in to northeastern New Mexico by week’s end. This front will bring another active period of storms to New Mexico to close out the week and for the upcoming weekend.