Bryce Alford Signs OKC Training Camp Contract

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- On Sunday night Bryce Alford released on Instagram that he would be signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Details were released on his deal the following day and Alford has signed a training camp deal with the Thunder.

The recent UCLA grad had a workout with the team over the summer, but played with the Warriors during the Summer League. He really likes the OKC organization and says he will work as hard as he can because he is very grateful for the opportunity.

Alfords chances at making a starting roster next season may be slim, but Alford is ready to show the team he could contribute and get a roster spot. “Well you know that’s the goal, you know nothing is going to be easy, but it never has been for me. So, I know that I am going to have to go in there and work really hard and try and earn my way up. You know they like how I can shoot the ball you know that’s my ticket to the NBA and I have always know that. You know, when you have a guy like Russel Westbrook you need guys to space the floor so hopefully I can do that”, said Bryce Alford.

He was in town on Monday afternoon to throw out the first pitch at the Isotopes vs Iowa Cubs game. Alford got the pitch over the plate and hit fellow La Cueva grad, Austin House, square in the mitt. Alford will be in town until Friday and then he is back home in LA for a little break, and then it’s time to get to work.