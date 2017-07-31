Arrest made in Santa Fe motorcycle-gang shooting

By Published: Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a motorcycle-gang shooting that prompted a temporary lock-down of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical in Santa Fe Saturday night.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports police on Monday didn’t release names of either the suspect or the man who was wounded Saturday. Santa Fe police say the victim was a member of the Vagos Motorcycle Club, and he could become a target of rival Bandidos Motorcycle Club members if his name became public.

Santa Fe police Capt. Robert Vasquez says Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center released the shooting victim Sunday. He received what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

When the injured Vagos MC member was taken to the hospital late Saturday, police said people started showing up to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center lobby. That prompted a brief lock down as a precautionary measure for the safety of patients and hospital staff.

Related Coverage

The Associate Press contributed to this story

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s