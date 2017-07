ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are responding to a possible armed robbery in northeast Albuquerque.

APD says the scene is near Hotel Circle in the area of Lomas and Eubank. Police say the suspect is barricaded inside a room.

No further information is available at this time.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.