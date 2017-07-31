Albuquerque man accused in fatal crash back behind bars

Xavier Nelson
Xavier Nelson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged in a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl is back behind bars.

Last November, Carmen Esmeralda Rivera was driving home with her family on I-25. Police say Xavier Nelson was street racing and rear-ended their van at more than 100 mph.

The girl was thrown from the van and died.

The court has now ordered Nelson back into custody to complete an alcohol treatment program.

Back in February, the girl’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson and the owner of the car he was driving when he crashed.

