Woman discovers burglar passed out in her apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar passed out on the job and was discovered by his victim.

Police say they got a call to an apartment near Copper and Juan Tabo Saturday evening.

A woman and her daughter had left the apartment for just 45 minutes and when they came back, the woman found Armando Valdez passed out in a bathroom inside.

She called the police, who got on scene and arrested Valdez. By the time officers got there, they say Valdez was awake.

According to a criminal complaint, Valdez appeared to have loaded up items from the home into several bags to steal, including a gun.

He will face a judge Monday.