UNM’s Elijah Lilly hopes to “return” even better in 2017

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM corner back and kick returner Elijah Lilly is coming into his sophomore season for Lobo Football. As a Freshman Lilly showed that he is explosive when returning kicks. In just 6 games Lilly racked up 521 kick return yards, and even earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of The Week Honors.

“I am very excited to get out there and just showcase what I can do. I feel like last year it was a minimum amount of games and I was able to go out there and let the conference know what I am capable of doing and I feel like this year I have way more opportunities to actually prove that I am deadly at returning kicks”, said Elijah Lilly.