Uber driver admits to pulling gun on people in downtown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Uber driver is behind bars after he admittedly pulled a gun on people downtown.

Police say on Saturday, Richard Boldin was trying to pick up a customer near the Library Bar when he came across a blocked portion of Central.

As Boldin told the story to officers, he was trying to back up but another driver was in the way.

When he asked the other driver to move, two security guards from the Library Bar moved toward him and blocked him from closing his car door, so he pulled a gun on them but says he never pointed it at anyone.

The security drivers, however, say Boldin was yelling at the other driver to “move her f****** car,” so they asked him to calm down. That’s when he pulled the gun.

Boldin was arrested for aggravated assault and will face a judge on Monday.