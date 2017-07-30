Shooting between motorcycle clubs prompts brief hospital lockdown

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting between two motorcycle clubs with a history of conflict prompted a brief lock down at a Santa Fe hospital Saturday.

According to Santa Fe Police Cpt. Robert Vasquez, the shooting happened Saturday evening outside of a home near Camino del Gusto and Alamosa.

In the shooting, a member of the Vagos MC was hit and suffered a non-life threatening injury.

Police say another member of the Vagos MC is in custody for questioning.

Vasquez says members of the Bandidos MC were cooperative with officers who questioned them, but would not allow police to take photos of the residence outside of which the shooting occurred.

Police said the residence belongs to a member of the Bandidos MC and could possibly be a Bandidos clubhouse.

When the injured Vagos MC member was taken to the hospital late Saturday, police said people started showing up to the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center lobby. That prompted a brief lock down as a precautionary measure for the safety of patients and hospital staff.

The lock down has since been lifted.

Further details are limited at this time, but KRQE News 13 will update this story as more details become available.