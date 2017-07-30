People say ‘thanks’ on First Responders Family Appreciation Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – First Responders Family Appreciation Day gave a chance for people to say ‘thank you’ to those who saves lives.

The event was held in the North Valley Sunday where police, firefighters, EMT’s and other public safety workers were invited to bring their families and spend a day relaxing.

The day was declared by Mayor Richard J. Berry last year.

“It’s a good opportunity for the community to come together for a good, positive event. An opportunity to acknowledge the first responders in a positive way instead of just always the negative attention,” said Mary Baca, the organizer.

The event included local barbecue and music. The kids even got a chance to get fingerprinted by the CSI techs.