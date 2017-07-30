Man accused in Navajo Nation girl’s death to change plea

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The man charged with sexually assaulting and killing 11-year-old Ashlynne Mike is expected to change his plea this week.

Tom Begaye is accused of kidnapping and murdering Ashlynne last year, on the Navajo Nation near Shiprock Monument.

On Tuesday, Begaye is due in federal court.

Begaye’s attorneys told a judge last month they were willing to resolve the case through a plea deal, but it’s not clear whether they’ve struck that deal yet with prosecutors.

Either way, Begaye will not face the death penalty because the Navajo Nation has opted out of it.