PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico college student was recognized at an international science conference.

ENMU student Benjamin Lantz submitted a poster at the Protein Society’s Symposium in Montreal last week.

It’s an annual event bringing together hundreds of scientists, students and educators interested in studying proteins.

His poster, focused on electrostatics, beat out around 150 contenders from all over the world for top honors in the undergraduate poster competition.