Chris’ Sunday Forecast

The flash flooding threat will be increasing today across northeast New Mexico. That is where Flash Flood Watches are up for this afternoon and evening. A front will start to work into the Northeast tonight. This front will help fuel storms with pockets of heavy rain. Remember, turn around, don’t drown if you come across a water covered road and stay away from rushing waters. It only takes 6″ of water to knock you off your feet and 2 feet of water to carry away most vehicles.

Storms will then increase across central and eastern New Mexico to begin the week. The front that starts to move into tonight will continue to push farther to the west and southwest increasing the moisture supply to fuel scattered to numerous storms to begin the week for most of the state.

Scattered storms will continue into next weekend.