Bryce Alford says he will be signing with the Oklahoma Thunder

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- La Cueva graduate Bryce Alford announced on Instagram on Sunday that he will be signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Extremely excited to announce I will be signing with the Oklahoma City Thunder! I feel very honored and blessed to have such an amazing opportunity with a great organization! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through my journey. I’m ready to get to work!” said Bryce Alford via Instagram.

Alford worked out with multiple teams over the summer and played with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Summer League. The UCLA grad is fresh off of playing in college where he became UCLA’s 5th all-time leading scorer. Alford shot 43 percent from 3-point range in his senior season and averaged 15.5 points per game.