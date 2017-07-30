Barbecue pit stolen from popular Albuquerque restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an unpleasant surprise for the owner of a popular Albuquerque barbecue joint who arrived to work Sunday morning to find his mobile barbecue pit stolen.

“1800 lbs of 3/4 inch steel, diamond cut chrome, it’s got burners on it that allows you to boil, sauté and fry fish, of course it’s on a trailer,” said Daniel Morgan.

Morgan owns Peppers Ole Fashion Barbecue on San Pedro near the Fairgrounds.

He says he suspects the equipment went missing from the parking lot between 2:00 and 5:00 Sunday morning.

Morgan says the pit was a big part of his business, both at the restaurant and around town.

“For my catering, it’s really big. We do a lot of stuff with UNM, we do tailgating, we do backyard caterings, it’s huge, it’s an expensive piece of equipment,” he said.

Morgan tells News 13 it took him six years to save up for the barbecue pit, and he’s asking the public to keep an eye out for it.