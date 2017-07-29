Woman accused of threatening employees at two Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a woman causing a ruckus at a craft store openly admitted to officers she was trying to shoplift.

Albuquerque Police say on Thursday, Jolene Grzelachowski was threatening customers and employees at the Hobby Lobby on Juan Tabo near I-40.

Officers say she tried to take items from the store without paying, but employees stopped her. She left and then walked to the nearby Weck’s restaurant.

There, she’s accused of throwing a rock at a Weck’s employee taking out trash.

Officers arrested Grzelachowski, and say she had heroin in her purse. She also admitted to trying to shoplift at Hobby Lobby.

According to jail records, she’s still behind bars on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.