Tiny tots of Albuquerque learn centuries-old dance, life skills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start stomping those feet. The tiniest of dancers in Albuquerque are learning a centuries-old dance and learning life skills along the way.

It’s an art form brought to New Mexico centuries ago — Flamenco.

“Albuquerque is really considered to be the center of Flamenco around the United States,” explained Eva Encinias, Director of the National Institute of Flamenco on Central Ave and professor at UNM.

Often, it’s a folkloric dance passed down through the generations. And for some, learning the art form begins very early on.

“Everybody put your red dot in the circle,” Encinias enthusiastically called out to a room full of 3-year-olds and their parents.

On Saturday mornings, the youngest students at the National Institute of Flamenco are introduced to the Spanish tradition.

“I feel that it’s a really wonderful way for very small children to start being introduced to a classroom setting,” Encinias explained.

She said teaching 3-year-olds flamenco gives them more than a fun physical activity. She said the tots gain life skills.

“And at the same time, they learn about rhythm, they learn about cooperation, they learn about discipline and practice,” she said.

The kiddos also learn about the culture behind the fierce dance.

“And all of those things are things that our young people will thrive with, whatever they go on to study,” Encinias said. “I know the great presence that it had on my life and the direction and focus that it gave me from a very early part of my life.”

The National Institute of Flamenco has classes for all ages and skill levels. Details here.