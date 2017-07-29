Sisters charged with child abuse after knife fight with each other

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of sisters got into a bloody knife fight that ended in child abuse charges.

It happened early Friday morning after a night out drinking.

According to Albuquerque Police, Jordan and Chelsea Pedro stabbed each other at Jordan’s apartment near Edith and Montano.

They claimed they don’t remember what it was over. Officers say the apartment was coated in blood.

There were three kids inside the apartment, two of whom were Chelsea’s. One was covered in someone else’s blood, but uninjured.

The sisters were still both charged with child abuse.

They appeared in court this morning, where a public defender unsuccessfully argued child abuse was a stretch.

“The children were actually present during this altercation between these individuals. They were in the home while all of this was occurring. Based on the standard for probable cause, I do find that there is enough,” said Judge Christine Rodriguez.

The state has requested both Jordan and Chelsea be held until trial. A District Court judge will determine if that happens later.