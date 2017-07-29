Rio Rancho Police warn of aggressive door-to-door salespeople

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police are warning residents of aggressive door-to-door sales people.

Officers say they’ve recently received reports of overtly hostile salespeople making the rounds in Rio Rancho neighborhoods.

Police say the salespeople have held front doors open, not willing to leave. Some of the aggressive companies may be using force permits to go door knocking.

Police say if someone shows up to your home, ask to see their solicitation permits or call police at 505-891-7226 to verify.