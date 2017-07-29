Local transgender airman speaks out about President Trump’s tweets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, President Trump tweeted that transgender people will be banned from serving in the military. Now, a transgender airman stationed in New Mexico is speaking out about it.

The LBGTQ community calls this a massive step back from president Obama’s repeal of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

Since the tweet was sent, transgender service members past and present have spoken out about this across the country.

Now, an airman from Cannon Air Force Base is speaking out, too, saying she proudly serves her country and is fit for the job.

From boot camp to regular physical training tests, to serve in our nation’s military, like Airman First Class Caenis Bryan, you have to be up to par.

“We are held to these standards. If we can’t meet the standards, transgender or not, then there is no point in us serving,” Bryan said.

Bryan has been in the Air Force for two years now. She wears the same uniform, performing the same duties as her fellow airmen.

However Bryan is now undergoing a physical change.

“I have been on the treatment for a good amount of time now. I have been cleared for the majority of it,” Bryan said.

Bryan identifies as a woman, but was biologically a male at birth.

“For the most part I am treated with respect and civility,” Bryan said.

On Wednesday, her Commander in Chief tweeted he wants to ban all transgender individuals from serving in the military in any capacity. Trump said their medical costs are too high and that transgender people are a disruption.

Bryan disagrees.

“It’s really divisive and unpatriotic,” Bryan said about the tweets.

She said diversity is our nation’s military.

“Being different in this country is what makes it strong. We have such a wide range of different people in this country and it brings something new to the table,” Bryan said.

Since her journey began in October, she’s had the support of many airmen, including those who outrank her.

She said the words on twitter won’t hold her back or the thousands of other transgender troops.

“It is going to take a lot more than a handful of tweets to deter us. We are going to be strong. We are going to stand together,” Bryan said.

Although trump tweeted the ban, it has to be passed by congress before going into effect.

Until then, Bryan said she will proudly keep serving.

Eighteen Attorneys General around the U.S. are asking Congress prohibit discrimination against transgender service members. That includes New Mexico AG Hector Balderas.