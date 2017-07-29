Las Cruces Police Chief Jaime Montoya to retire in December

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Las Cruces Police Chief Jaime Montoya has set his retirement date for later this year.

City Manager Stuart Ed announced Friday that Montoya will retire on Dec. 23.

He was named police chief in December 2013. Montoya is a 26-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Las Cruces Police Academy in 1991.

During his career, Montoya served as a patrol officer, traffic officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and deputy chief in charge of the department’s operations and budget.